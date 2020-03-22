More Details on WWE’s The Main Event Netflix Film

New details are available for Netflix’s wrestling-themed film from WWE, titled The Main Event. PWInsider reports that several WWE stars including Keith Lee, Babatunde, The Miz, Otis, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, Mia Yim, Corey Graves and Renee Young will be appearing in the family-friendly film, which hits the service on April 10th.

The film stars Seth Carr, Tichina Arnold, Ken Marino, and Adam Pally and is about a ten-year old boy who dreams of being a WWE star amidst the bullying he endurse. When he finds a magical lucha mask which grants him super-strength, he becomes Kid Chaos.

According to the site, Keith Lee in particular has a very big role in the film and is receiving some very positive early buzz for his performance. The original version of the script had cameos from John Cena and Bray Wyatt, but those were cut during re-writes.