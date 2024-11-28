More Details on Why PROGRESS Cancelled Cara Noir vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

As previously reported, Cara Noir was pulled from PROGRESS Wrestling’s Vendetta 2 event, where he was set to face El Hijo del Vikingo. Vikingo was first removed from the event to heal from injury. The promotion explained that instead of giving Noir a new opponent, they would give him time to rest. Fightful Select has more details on the cancelled match and the decision to remove it from the card.

There was said to be “a lot of effort” to find a new opponent for Noir prior to the announcement he would be pulled. It was eventually decided that they would let him rest before he goes to the US to work with DEFY. Cara’s status was described as a “sensitive situation” after he returned from a foot injury that could have ended his career. After Vikingo couldn’t make the event, the decision was made to “not just throw” Cara on the show just to do it.