Cara Noir Pulled Off PROGRESS Wrestling Vendetta 2

Cara Noir is no longer set to compete at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Vendetta 2. As reported earlier this week, Noir was scheduled to face El Hijo Del Vikingo, but Vikingo was pulled from the bout to give him a bit more recovery time for the injury that he suffered at the post-Bound For Glory TNA tapings.

PROGRESS announced on Friday that instead of booking Cara against a new opponent, the decision has been made to have him some rest before his other upcoming matches. The promotion wrote:

“Cara Noir will now unfortunately not be appearing at Chapter 174. After his incredible match with Charli Evans last weekend, & El Hijo Del Vikingo sadly having to miss the show due to injury, we feel it is a good opportunity to give Cara some well earned rest ahead of his gruelling matches with Mustafa Ali & Timothy Thatcher. HOWEVER – we have something BIG to announce. And trust us – you will not be disappointed.”