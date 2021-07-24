More ECW Events, More Coliseum Videos Added To Peacock

A lot of classic content has been added to the WWE Network on Peacock, including more ECW events and several other Coliseum Video releases. The list includes:

* ECW Super Summer Sizzler 1993

* ECW Ultra Clash 1993

* ECW Tag Wars 1994

* ECW Enter Sandman 1995

* ECW A Matter of Respect 1996

* Battle Royal at Royal Albert Hall

* WWF Most Unusual Matches

* WWF Rampage 1991

* WWF Rampage 1992

* Invasion of the Body Slammers

* Jake the Snake Roberts

* Roddy Piper’s Greatest Hits

* The Life and Times of Capt. Lou

* WWF SuperTape Volume 1

* Ricky the Dragon Steamboat

* Demolition

* The Hart Foundation

* The Ken Patera Story

* Hacksaw Jim Duggan

* Razor Ramon

* Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth

* Macho Madness

* Mega Matches

* WWF’s Hottest Matches

* Wrestling’s Living Legend Bruno Sammartino

* Wrestling’s Greatest Champions

* Wrestling’s Most Embarrassing Moments

* Mixed Match Challenge

* The 2020 Slammy Awards