wrestling / News
More ECW Events, More Coliseum Videos Added To Peacock
A lot of classic content has been added to the WWE Network on Peacock, including more ECW events and several other Coliseum Video releases. The list includes:
* ECW Super Summer Sizzler 1993
* ECW Ultra Clash 1993
* ECW Tag Wars 1994
* ECW Enter Sandman 1995
* ECW A Matter of Respect 1996
* Battle Royal at Royal Albert Hall
* WWF Most Unusual Matches
* WWF Rampage 1991
* WWF Rampage 1992
* Invasion of the Body Slammers
* Jake the Snake Roberts
* Roddy Piper’s Greatest Hits
* The Life and Times of Capt. Lou
* WWF SuperTape Volume 1
* Ricky the Dragon Steamboat
* Demolition
* The Hart Foundation
* The Ken Patera Story
* Hacksaw Jim Duggan
* Razor Ramon
* Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth
* Macho Madness
* Mega Matches
* WWF’s Hottest Matches
* Wrestling’s Living Legend Bruno Sammartino
* Wrestling’s Greatest Champions
* Wrestling’s Most Embarrassing Moments
* Mixed Match Challenge
* The 2020 Slammy Awards
