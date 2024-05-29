More On Ethan Page’s NXT Debut, Is Signed With Company

Ethan Page arrived on NXT this week, and new reports have details on his signing with the company. As reported, “All Ego” made his debut on tonight’s show and attacked NXT Champion Trick Williams to close the show. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select are reporting that Page has signed with WWE, with PWInsider noting that he had done so within the last few days. Both sites note that Page had a secret visit to the WWE Performance Center over the last week.

Page was removed from the AEW roster page at the start of the month; at this point it is not clear whether his deal with AEW expired or he secured a release. Fightful Select notes that he had told some in the industry he was looking to be a free agent by late spring and when word of his exit happened, he had been hoping it would go unnoticed until he “appeared somewhere else.”

Page is the promoter of Alpha-1 Wrestling in Ontario, and as of now it is uncertain what the promotion’s future is. Fightful Select notes that sources in WWE were “immediately pleased” with Page’s debut, and main roster sources had noted they were excited for him coming on board.