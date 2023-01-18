wrestling / News
More Jay Briscoe Tributes: Kevin Owens, Arn Anderson & More Comment
The tributes to Jay Briscoe keep coming in following his passing yesterday. As reported, the ROH star passed away in a fatal car accident in Laurel, Delaware on Tuesday evening. You can see some more tributes below from Kevin Owens, Arn Anderson, Tony Schiavone, Miro, and others.
Owens’ post reads:
“I spent hours reading what people had to say about Jamin last night. I watched some of our matches together. I went back and read our last texts to each other. I am so heartbroken for his family.
Every single one of them that I met over the years, and I met a lot of them because they all stuck together like glue, all special human beings that would give you the shirt off their back in a heartbeat if you needed it. That’s who Jamin was, too.
There are a few people in this industry that I consider pillars of my own career. People I truly feel I would not be where I am today had I not encountered them. Jay and Mark Briscoe are two of those pillars.
In 2007, they had the opportunity to make or break two Canadian guys that were trying to put themselves on the map on the US indie scene. I remember walking up to Jay that afternoon before our match and asking what he wanted to do…never met him before… first interaction we ever had… he heard my question, looked at me and with a huge smile across his face, said “Well shit, man… let’s go out there and fucking kill it!” So we did. We did that night and we did many times after that. Each match I had with them stands out in my memory among the thousands of matches I’ve had in my career because working with the Briscoes was special, every single time.
Having the honor of being in the ring with Jay and his entire family as they celebrated after he beat me for the ROH title is my favorite moment of my independent career, bar none. It was special for all of them, for the crowd there that night, for everyone in the locker room and for me because Jay was special.
I didn’t get to see Jamin much after I went to WWE in 2014. In fact, I think we only saw each other once but it was like no time had passed at all. He came to see a WWE show and of course, he had his whole family with him. He was so excited and proud to tell me about everything his kids and his wife were up to and how great they were doing. He loved his family with everything he had… It was amazing to see them all.
We didn’t keep in touch very often but every time we did, it absolutely made my day. Getting a text message from him was always like a giant ray of sunshine.
I’m so thankful that I got to have him in my life. I’m so thankful for the laughs and the memories. Just so thankful to have known him. I’m a better person for having had the chance to.
My heart goes out to Ashley and the kids, to Mark and his parents, and to everyone else that knew and loved him. And that’s a lot of fucking people.
Because Jay was special.”
Everyone at AEW are completely devastated over the loss of our friend Jamin. My thoughts and prayers go to The Pugh family, his friends and fans.
#RIPJayBriscoe , our job now is to pray for his family.
I love you so much 💔 pic.twitter.com/LKBJHliRMQ
“Terry Funk ain’t wear no damn mouthpiece. Bruiser Brody ain’t wear no mouthpiece.”
Jay Briscoe was as real as they come. A body of work that most wrestlers could only dream of. I can’t express how much of an influence Dem Boys had on the careers of me and my brother.
RIP 🙏🏼
Jay was a man’s man. He honored his parents kept his brother adored his wife and cherished children. A mentor coach and friend in his community and co-workers. Jamin loved “The Good Lord”. I have peace knowing that when He called your name you answered.
John 14:3#RIPJayBriscoe pic.twitter.com/LTfJCJ7GWx
Absolutely gutted to learn the news of Jay Briscoe’s passing. So many great memories, both in and out of the ring. Thank you Jay, you were a real one. Sending love and prayers to the entire Briscoe family. Life on Earth is so precious, cherish it. ❤️🙏🏻
No words. I’m in total shock. I know its “been a minute” since we’ve talked. I love you Jay.
One of the best ROH Champions of all time.
One of the best promos of all time.
And I’m not afraid to say it. Fuck Top 5.
One half of the greatest tag team of all time.
There will never be another Jay Briscoe.
❤️ Remembering Jay Briscoe
📺 Watch a collection of matches here:https://t.co/6sM5UP6UWM#RIPJayBriscoe pic.twitter.com/yzWvUCaB3C
Dem Boys 🙏
Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Jay Briscoe at this time. pic.twitter.com/D1zyy6VDwK
REST IN PEACE JAY BRISCOE. I remember being at my first ROH show while on tour and the guy I was with asked me "Who are these guys?" Before I could even answer a dude in front of me turned around "ONLY THE MOST IMPORTANT TAG TEAM IN ROH HISTORY." He was mean but he was right. 🙏
I had minimal interactions with Jay Briscoe, but always remember how nice he was to my son back in 2016. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and many of my close friends that were blessed to spend so much time in the ring and on the road w/ him. RIP Jay. ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/tuNFKdVMkF
Watch this if you haven’t and if you have watch it again! top 5 all time indie match for me.
The backstory is top as well. https://t.co/1toQEYLzx2
RIP Jay Briscoe.
Jay and Mark Briscoe began their wrestling careers in ECWA and we join the entire wrestling community in offering our condolences. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/9ctGCDa8Mw
RIP Jay Briscoe.
There literally was not a kinder man to ever come through our locker room.
May God grant you eternal rest and shine perpetual light upon you.
We pray for his children and the entire Pugh family in this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/Gh5da4dDDZ
Sending our deepest condolences to the family & friends of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe.
May his memory be eternal. pic.twitter.com/t9VTz77Wao
