More Legends Seen In Philadelphia Ahead Of WrestleMania 40

A few more wrestling luminaries are in Philadelphia ahead of WrestleMania 40 weekend. PWInsider reports that Ken Shamrock, DDP, Spike Dudley, Sean Waltman, and Al Snow are in Philadelphia ahead of this weekend’s PPV.

As previously noted, Giulia was at WWE World in Philadelphia.

To be clear, there is no word than any of the above are set to appear at WrestleMania 40, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.