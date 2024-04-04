Note on Wrestler Spotted at WWE World in Philadelphia

– PWInsider reports that former STARDOM wrestler Giulia has been seen in attendance at WWE World in Philadelphia this week. She’s reprotedly been seen walking the floor at the show.

As noted, Giulia is currently a free agent and set to wrestle for Pro Wrestling NOAH next month. WWE reportedly had interest in signing Giulia as early as last November. Additionally, it was rumored that she was going to visit the WWE Performance Center around that time, and WWE would also bring in Simon Inoki for the visit to assist her. However, those plans later fell through.

Giulia finished up with STARDOM last month.