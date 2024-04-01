wrestling / News
Giulia Is Now A Free Agent, Set To Wrestle For Pro Wrestling NOAH
Giulia has confirmed that she left STARDOM and is now a free agent, as her first match as a free agent will be for Pro Wrestling NOAH. She showed up at NOAH’s ‘Monday Magic’ event and will wrestle at Wrestle Magic on May 4. She still has one STARDOM date to fulfill, however, which is on April 12. Her contract expired yesterday, the end of March.
She said: “I’m Giulia, unemployed from today, I quit Stardom yesterday. I came here because I was called. The fact that I’m here means that the wrestling world will become more and more interesting, so please look forward to the future Giulia. Arrivederci, see you soon!”
GIULIA IS HERE IN PRO WRESTLING NOAH!!!@giulia0221g#noah_ghc#MONDAYMAGIC pic.twitter.com/CEM9U2ho3z
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) April 1, 2024
.@giulia0221g: "I'm Giulia, unemployed from today, I quit Stardom yesterday. I came here because I was called. The fact that I'm here means that the wrestling world will become more and more interesting, so please look forward to the future Giulia. Arrivederci, see you soon!" pic.twitter.com/FR7JMCfojJ
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) April 1, 2024
