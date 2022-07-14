More Matches Confirmed For NJPW Music City Mayhem

NJPW has announced more matches for this month’s Music City Mayhem event. The promotion announced the following updated card for the event, which is set to take place in Nashville on July 30th:

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser vs. Big Damo

* No DQ Match: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado

* KUSHIDA vs. Alex Shelley

* FTR & Alex Zayne vs. TJP & Aussie Open

* Yuya Uemura, Fred Yehi, & Shota Uminov vs. Ren Narita, The DKC, & Kevin Knight.

* Blake Christian vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Davey Richards vs. Clark Connors

The full announcement reads as follows:

More Matches for Music City Mayhem! 【NJoA】

Nashville card is set

After a challenge issued via social emdia this week, KUSHIDA and Alex Shelley is signed for Music City Mayhem. Shelley and KUSHIDA, the Timesplitters were one of the most explosive junior heavyweight tag teams of the last decade, racking up a pair of IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag Team Championship reigns and wowing audiences across Japan. KUSHIDA credits Shelley for a lot of his development as a pro, and holds him amongst his best friends. Now that he’s back for another go-around in NJPW, the chance exists for a once in a lifetime dream match to find out just who the better partner is.

Fred Rosser will put his newly won STRONG Openweight Championship on the line for the first time when he faces Big Damo. The Beast From Belfast has presented massive competition to several contenders on STRONG in recent months, and Rosser wants to start his reign as STRONG Champion against the toughest competition possible. Will his reign start strong, or after a long journey to the top, will Damo knock him right off the summit?

With three tag team titles to their credit at the present time, the most recent being the IWGP Tag team Championships won at Forbidden Door, it seems hard to argue against the point that FTR are the best tag team in the world. Yet Aussie Open will take that argument. Forged in the UK, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis made their presence violently felt on the road to Forbidden Door in Chicago, and again during the event itself, where a post match assault to Roppongi Vice and Orange Cassidy was only cut off by Katsuyori Shibata. There’s some unfinished business for FTR when it comes to the United Empire though, and Aussie Open will be one issue to settle here tonight. To complete a pair of all star trios, Alex Zayne joins the side of the 7-Star team, while TJP will provide expert junior heavyweight backup for the Aussies- this will be a spectacle.

More six man action will see Shota Umino back on US shores as he combines with Yuya Uemura and Fred Yehi to take on Ren Narita, The DKC and KEvin Knight of the LA Dojo. Six of the best young talents anywhere in the business will show the Music City exactly what they can do on July 30!