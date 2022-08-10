More Matches Set For NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed

Three more matches are on the card for NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed. NJPW announced on Tuesday that the Alan Angels vs. Taiji Ishimori, Adrian Quest vs. Peter Avalon, and Aaron Solo vs. Che Cabrera are officially set tof rhe taping, which takes place on August 21st.

The full announcement reads:

More Matches set for Vermont Hollywood 8/21! 【NJoA】

Taiji Ishimori back on STRONG and more

More matches are official for NJPW STRONG’s return to the Vermont Hollywood on August 21, with Fighting Spirit Unleashed set to see great action in its California home.

Taiji Ishimori will face Alan Angels in Hollywood. A part of Autumn Attack in Texas last year, this is Ishimori’s second series with NJPW STRONG, but his first as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. After Angels and partner Evil Uno impressed during the STRONG Tag Championship tournament, the Angels could dramatically grow the presence for himself and the Dark Order with a strong performance against the champ in non-title action.

In STRONG vs AEW action, Adrian Quest will take on Peter Avalon. ‘Pretty’ Peter makes his STRONG debut at FSU, and will do it against someone in Quest who has impressed with performances in the past, but is looking for his first big statement win. Will he get one against Elite competition?

Che Cabrera will make his NJPW STRONG debut opposite The Factory’s Aaron Solo. Solo and Nick Comoroto were knocked out of the STRONG Tag Team Championship tournament, but QT Marshall’s boys are eager to regain ground, and Solo will seek to do so against west coast independent veteran Cabrera.