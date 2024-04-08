Various News: Note On More Names Who Attended WrestleMania, TNA Releases Cody Rhodes Playlist

– A new report has some details on more names who were at WrestleMania. PWInsider reports that Linda McMahon was seen at the WWE hotel following night two of the PPV. In addition, Simon Inoki and Mike Lombardi were at the show. Lombardi is the promoter of Northeast Wrestling.

Finally, Ricky Starks, who has long been a close friend of Cody Rhodes’, was at the PPV.

– TNA released a new playlist with the entirety of Cody Rhodes’ run in the company as you can see below: