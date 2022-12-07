wrestling / News

More Names Set For WWE Tryout This Week

December 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Canyon Ceman Kevin Dunn Image Credit: WWE

A couple of more wrestling names are set for WWE’s tryout this week. As noted earlier, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae are part of the tryouts taking place at the WWE Performance Center this week.

According to PWInsider, Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous are also part of the tryouts. The two were seen in the audience at tonight’s episode of NXT.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Vincent, WWE, WWE Performance Center, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading