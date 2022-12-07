wrestling / News
More Names Set For WWE Tryout This Week
December 6, 2022 | Posted by
A couple of more wrestling names are set for WWE’s tryout this week. As noted earlier, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae are part of the tryouts taking place at the WWE Performance Center this week.
According to PWInsider, Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous are also part of the tryouts. The two were seen in the audience at tonight’s episode of NXT.
