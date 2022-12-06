UPDATE: Fightful Select has additional details on this week’s tryouts. According to the report, the tryouts this week are said to be more like “private workouts” than the general ones that WWE has conducted in the past with collegiate athletes. Additionally, they are said to have a “significantly different criteria.”

With regards to KC Navarro, the wrestler reportedly has multiple people within WWE pushing for him. His attendance at the tryout was set up about two months ago.

ORIGINAL: According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT is currently holding tryouts right now at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The tryout session began yesterday and is expected to run through the end of the week.

Two names said to be taking part in the tryouts are former MLW talent KC Navarro and former AEW, NWA, and Impact talent Kylie Rae.