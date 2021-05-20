wrestling / News
More On AEW Moving To TBS: Content Will Not Change, TNT Title Won’t Change
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, yesterday’s news that AEW Dynamite will be moving to TBS in January 2022 was discussed, with several fan questions answered.
One of the questions was about whether or not Dynamite will have to cut back on blood or language if they are on TBS, as it might clash with the programming there. Dave Meltzer said that there will be no change, as TBS has the same standards and practices as TNT.
The question of titles came up as well. While it’s unknown if any more titles will be introduced, Meltzer said that there will be “some new stuff.” As far as the TNT title goes, at this time it will not be renamed with the change in network. It will still be defended on TNT with the supercards that WarnerMedia announced yesterday.
