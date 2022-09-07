More On Incident That Led To Velveteen Dream’s Arrest Last Month

As previously reported, Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark was arrested twice last month: on August 20 for First Degree Battery and Trespassing on property after a warning and then on August 26th for possession of drug paraphernalia.

TMZ has more details on what led to Clark’s arrest on the 20th. The incident occurred at Club Orlando, a gym in Florida, at around 8:40 PM. Police documents reveal that a senior gym employee told them there was an altercation between the two after he told Dream to leave an area that was closed for cleaning. The man claims that Dream because ‘irate and argumentative’, before the employee said he had to leave the gym completely. Dream then threatened to kill the man before he hit him in the face. That resulted in a fight, which included Dream biting him. They were then separated by another employee.

Police arrested Clark after they saw teeth marks on the employee’s “left chest near the left armpit.”

Clark has since filed a written plea of not guilty through his attorney.