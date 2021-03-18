More On Possible Plans To Pre-Tape WWE Hall of Fame, Conflicting Reports Emerge

Fightful reported last week that there were plans to tape at least a portion of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony before it airs on April 6. However, PWInsider later insisted the show will be live with fans in the Thunderdome. It seems Fightful Select is doubling down on their claim, with more information about WWE’s plans to tape the event.

According to the latest report, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be taped on Tuesday and Thursday before it is set to air, then edited for broadcast. It was also noted that the class of inductees will not be what WWE originally planned, as some changes were made.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Eric Bischoff is the latest name announced for the Class of 2021.