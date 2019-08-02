More On Rhino’s Surprise Appearance At Slammiversary: No WWE Deal, Speculation On If It Was Actually Him

Rhino made a surprise appearance at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary last month, showing up in a mask and delivering a spear to Michael Elgin. It was believed that Rhino wore a mask because he still under contract with WWE at the time, although that would expire ten days later.

There had been rumors that maybe WWE signed off on Rhino’s Slammiversary appearance before his contract expired so that Rob Van Dam (who is under contract with Impact) could appear on the RAW Reunion show. However, the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this is not the case as there was no deal.

One source in Impact said that the masked man was not the real Rhino, but Impact officials wanted everyone to think it was. Impact officials reportedly are happy that they were able to trick people into thinking it was, as the masked man hit the Gore and used Rhino’s mannerisms.