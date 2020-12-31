More Reactions To Last Night’s Tribute to Brodie Lee: Daniel Bryan, Mickie James, Others

As we noted last night, several wrestlers from WWE commented on the AEW tribute show to Brodie Lee last night, and now more have posted their reactions online.

Daniel Bryan wrote: “That was beautiful. I cried, numerous times. Thank you… so much… for honoring a man we loved. And thank you for honoring his family in such a special way. I love you Brodie and we will all miss you.”

Mickie James added: “Its in those times of losing one of the good ones we are reminded of how vast a family is. How big of a world yet small of a circle we truly travel in. When the love for one man can have a ripple effect. A coming together across the divide. You know you did it right #RIPBrodieLee”

You can see similar reactions below.

After -1, and Kingston, I thought I was good. The bandana hit me. Hard. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/GXq8YaXoqm — Sam Roberts (@notsam) December 31, 2020

We should all be so lucky to effect so many peoples lives as Brodie Lee did. Huge respect to @AEW for such a beautiful send off. Make sure you tell your friends you love them. — Brody King (@Brodyxking) December 31, 2020

To everyone at @AEW, you did it right. So nice to see things done genuinely and with the class. “You know what that means.” ❤️🙏 #RIPBrodieLee #AEWDynamite — Aron (@AronsThoughts) December 31, 2020

Brodie is bringing us all together in the best way~ https://t.co/gr4jAAMs4i — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 31, 2020

As a Dad, there is no better way to honor a man than to take care of his family. Thank you @AEW. That was beautiful 🙏🏻 — Mike (@RealMikeBennett) December 31, 2020

The most emotionally draining night of my career. @AEW is the classiest wrestling organization I’ve even been fortunate enough to be a part of. Thank you all for supporting us this week. We all needed it. I love you Jon. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/J8NI9IFMS8 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) December 31, 2020

Thank you, Jon. Thank you, Amanda, Brodie, and Nolan pic.twitter.com/60Xn5qG89z — Matt Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) December 31, 2020

My heart has been full of respect and love to be working @AEW! I am grateful to have been a part of this amazing night in showing my love for @ThisBrodieLee and his family! #IMALLIN — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) December 31, 2020