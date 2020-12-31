wrestling / News

More Reactions To Last Night’s Tribute to Brodie Lee: Daniel Bryan, Mickie James, Others

December 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Daniel Bryan Talking Smack

As we noted last night, several wrestlers from WWE commented on the AEW tribute show to Brodie Lee last night, and now more have posted their reactions online.

Daniel Bryan wrote: “That was beautiful. I cried, numerous times. Thank you… so much… for honoring a man we loved. And thank you for honoring his family in such a special way. I love you Brodie and we will all miss you.

Mickie James added: “Its in those times of losing one of the good ones we are reminded of how vast a family is. How big of a world yet small of a circle we truly travel in. When the love for one man can have a ripple effect. A coming together across the divide. You know you did it right #RIPBrodieLee

You can see similar reactions below.

