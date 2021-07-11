More Spoilers, Correction From MLW Battle Riot III

A new report has a correction on a match result from MLW Battle Riot III, plus some more spoilers. PWInsider reports that while their initial report said that Ashley Vox beat Willow Nightingale, it was Nightingale who actually picked up the win. Nightingale was said to be “instantly” over with the crowd at the venue.

In addition, Cesar Duran appeared and announced an “agreement” between MLW and Azteca Underground, which will lead to him being the “matchmaker” for MLW from here. That led to Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed appearing and calling for a shot at the MLW Tag Team Championships, but they were interrupted by Konnan, Julius Smokes, Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie who are the new LAX.

Savio Vega and Tom Lawlor both reportedly appeared twice in the Battle Riot match. Vega worked as himself and as Kwang, the latter of which saw him spit blue mist in Blue Meanie’s face, while Lawlor appeared as LA Park after being eliminated. Lawlor also faced Alexander Hammerstone in a losing effort earlier in the night.

MLW will be back in the 2300 Arena on October 2nd for Fightland, and tickets are currently on sale for the event.