More Wrestling Personalities React To Death of Tim White Including Jim Ross, Miro and More

June 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tim White Steve Austin WWE Raw 12-18-2000 Image Credit: WWE

As we previously reported, former WWE referee and road agent Tim White passed away at the age of 68. Since then the wrestling world has been posting tribute messages, with Jim Ross, Miro and others giving their thoughts.

Ross wrote: “Can’t believe we’ve lost both Dave Hebner and now the equally talented Tim White. Two outstanding humans who were committed to pro wrestling.

Miro added: “Tim White was an amazing man. He alway treated me like we were best friends and riding partner since the 90s, but that’s the man he was. An instant friend and a great great person. Rest easy, Timmy. Condolences to the family.

You can find similar posts below.

