More On WWE-TNA Deal To Bring Jordynne Grace to NXT, Alternate Opponent For Roxanne Perez Was Pitched

TNA’s Jordynne Grace will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT women’s title at Battleground this Sunday. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more information on the deal, which was said to “largely” be kept secret. Most in the company, outside of management, had no idea that the deal was made. Most people in NXT weren’t aware of the deal until Grace showed up, but there are more that knew than was previously reported.

It was noted that Roxanne Perez would have faced Raquel Rodriguez if the deal didn’t happen by the time Rodriguez’s name came up, it was already done.

Meanwhile, it is still believed there will be NXT involvement at Against All Odds, with Grace vs. Tatum Paxley teased on NXT.