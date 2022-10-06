Motion Filed To Dismiss Chris Dickinson Lawsuit Against Ex-Girlfriends

PWInsider reports that Christina Von Eerie (Christina Kardooni) and McKaila Coulter filed motions on September 26 to request a dismissal of the lawsuit that Chris Dickinson (Torre) filed against them. The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court of New Jersey. They claim that the lawsuit shouldn’t have been filed in New Jersey, as Dickinson is in New York, Von Eerie is in Canada and Coulter is in New England. New Jersey has zero jurisdiction in the case.

Coulter also noted that none of the incidents she said happened with Dickinson happened in Jersey, none of her social media posts can be used to set up ‘minimum contacts’ in the state, the post didn’t reference ‘conduct’ in the state and there were no efforts to promote those posts in New Jersey. Coulter also said that while Dickinson “assets Coulter aimed the social media posts at his employer”, “a plain reading of the tweets shows that she did not.”

Von Eerie had many of the same points. She also said that her social media posts were not ‘commercial’ speech, so they wouldn’t have anything to do with her wrestling career.

Dickinson has until October 24 to file a response. Court records state there will be no hearings and Judge Susan D. Wigenton will make decision around November 7.

Dickinson is suing the two for defamation after they both accused him of domestic abuse.