Motor City Machine Guns React To WWE Tag Team Championship Win

The Motor City Machine Guns won the WWE Tag Team Championships on Smackdown, and they commented on the win after the match. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley captured the titles from The Bloodline on Friday’s show in their third WWE match, and they spoke on Smackdown Lowdown about the win. You can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

Sabin on the win: “I think it’s still sinking in. You know, I’m almost kind of speechless. I don’t know what to say. It’s kind of unheard of to be on the fast track to success like this in the WWE, but this is exactly what we came here to do. We came here to prove that we’re one of the greatest tag teams of all time, and there’s only one place you can do that, and that’s right here in WWE.”

Shelley on winning the titles: “Quite frankly, it doesn’t matter what we did last week, it doesn’t matter what we did an hour ago. What matters right now is that we’re champions, and we have to hold on to these. so the hard work’s just beginning, but you didn’t see nothing yet. We’re the greatest of all time for a reason. We’re going to prove it to the WWE Universe.”