Movie About Von Erich Family Begins Filming In October, Zac Efron To Play Kevin Von Erich

PWInsider reports that a biopic about the Von Erich family begins filming this October in Louisiana, with Zac Efron playing Kevin Von Erich. The film will be called Iron Claw. It will be in production from mid-October through December. A24 will finance and produce, with Sean Durkin writing and directing. At this time, the Von Erich family is not involved with production.

Here’s a synopsis: Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.