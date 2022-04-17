wrestling / News

MPW Livin On The Edge Results 4.16.22: Holidead Defends MPW Championship, More

April 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MPW Livin On The Edge Image Credit: Mission Pro Wrestling

Mission Pro Wrestling’s Livin On The Edge show took place on Saturday in San Antonio, with Holidead defending the MPW Championship and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Dani Mo def. Alejandra Lion

* Chris Marval & Don Juan def. Branden Vice & Devin Carter

* JP Harlow def. Kenzie Paige and Ruby Raze

* MPW Tag Team Championships Match: The Renegade Twins def. Ava Everett & Davienne

* Casey Blackrose & Vic Endurance def. Anakin Rosa & David Kidd and Diego Renay & Jess E. James and Johnny Rocket & Zakai Living

* La Rosa Negra def. Madi Wrenkowski by DQ

* MPW Championship Match: Holidead def. Brittany Blake and Jazmin Allure and Zoey Skye

