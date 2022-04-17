wrestling / News
MPW Livin On The Edge Results 4.16.22: Holidead Defends MPW Championship, More
Mission Pro Wrestling’s Livin On The Edge show took place on Saturday in San Antonio, with Holidead defending the MPW Championship and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Dani Mo def. Alejandra Lion
* Chris Marval & Don Juan def. Branden Vice & Devin Carter
* JP Harlow def. Kenzie Paige and Ruby Raze
He almost died @MissionProWres #MPWLivingontheEdge @KenziePaige_1 @Razerpops pic.twitter.com/mHT8AbRAfW
— Face4Wrestling 🌺「ウォーリーとマット」 (@Face4Wrestling) April 16, 2022
* MPW Tag Team Championships Match: The Renegade Twins def. Ava Everett & Davienne
* Casey Blackrose & Vic Endurance def. Anakin Rosa & David Kidd and Diego Renay & Jess E. James and Johnny Rocket & Zakai Living
* La Rosa Negra def. Madi Wrenkowski by DQ
You heard it from #MissReality @Madi_Wrenkowski herself at #MPWLivingontheEdge!
NO DQ MATCH MAY 14th at #MPWDontStopMeNow at @SouthernStarBC!
Bougie Reality is coming for the @Renegade_Twins….. 💋💄! pic.twitter.com/nGEIiOykI0
— Mission Pro Wrestling (@MissionProWres) April 17, 2022
* MPW Championship Match: Holidead def. Brittany Blake and Jazmin Allure and Zoey Skye
@zoeyskyepro gets feet to the face from @brittanyblake_ at @MissionProWres #MPWLivingontheEdge pic.twitter.com/VBlFIupc4l
— 𝗠𝗝𝗙'𝘀 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗳 (@MJFsScarf) April 17, 2022
THANK YOU SAN ANTONIO for coming out to #MPWLivingontheEdge and for supporting the @salarmysatx Boys & Girls Club programs.
⚡️⚡️ SAVE THE DATE ⚡️⚡️
NEXT SHOW is #MPWDontStopMeNow MAY 14th back in CONROE at @SouthernStarBC! 🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/FaFQsytQJ2
— Mission Pro Wrestling (@MissionProWres) April 17, 2022
