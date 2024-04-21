MPW Mission Pro Mania Results 4.20.24: Strap Match For Mission Pro Title, More

Mission Pro held their Mission Pro Mania show on Saturday night, with the company’s main title on the line and more. You can see the full results from the San Antonio show, which aired on Title Match Network, below (per Fightful):

* Kalientita def. London Dior

* Shay Carmichael def. Zyra

* Queen Uju def. Angel Blue

* San Antonio Stampede Mission Pro Cup: Izzy Moreno def. JP Harlow. Izzy says she will challenge for the Mission Pro Championship on June 15th.

* Miranda Alize def. Denisse Dae

* NWA and Mission Pro Tag Team Championship Match: King Bees def. Dream World

* Holidead def. Ladybird

* Mission Pro Championship Strap Match: Tiffany Nieves def. Rache Chanel