‘Mr. Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff Has Passed Away At The Age of 71

In a post on Instagram, Travis Orndorff, the son of ‘Mr. Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff, announced that his father has passed away at the age of 71.

He wrote: “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. . He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy.

A donation page is available in my bio for funeral expenses. Any close friends whom would like to speak at his funeral, please message me on Instagram Travis_Orndorff.”

Orndorff is perhaps best known for his time in the WWF where he was one of the rivals of Hulk Hogan. He was part of the first-ever Wrestlemania main event, teaming with Roddy Piper against Hogan and Mr. T. While with the company he would challenge the Hulkster for the WWE Championship on multiple occasions. He also had a lengthy run in WCW, where he won the Television and Tag Team titles. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

411 would like to give our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Wonderful.