Mt Rushmore: Halloween Havoc – Part 2 (The Good)

DDP vs Goldberg [C] – WCW Heavyweight Championship

They start off pretty heavy, with each guy trading momentum, both only able to hold on to it for fleeting moments. Man, Goldberg needed to take a Jujitsu class, because his arm-bars look to hurt about as bad as grandma’s cooking. He’s got DDP’s number for a minute, but he misses a spear that goes into the ringpost and screws up his right shoulder. A spear sets them both back, and as he attempts the Jack Hammer, DDP turns it into the Diamond Cutter, however Goldberg is out at 2, and DDP finally eats the Jack Hammer, giving Goldberg the win. Far and away Goldberg’s best match. DDP really pushed Bill here, and Bill was able to hang. They had a great back and forth match.

Goldberg wins with the Jackhammer at 10:29 | ****1/4

Why It’s On The Mountain: Plenty of reasons, really. First, it’s easily Goldberg’s best match, during the height of Goldbergmania. DDP was a workhorse here, and really made Goldberg look like a credible champion, while not looking like a slouch in anyway. This match, I think more than any, made Goldberg earn his win, as he wasn’t really able to mow DDP down.



Ric Flair vs Hulk Hogan [C] – WCW Heavyweight Championship and Ric Flair’s Career

One of tombstones says “dead” on it. That is literally WCW’s creative power in a nut shell. I’m honestly wondering if WCW pipped in cheers, because Hogan’s pop is DEFENING. You can barely hear his music. The fact they used MR. T as a special guest referee, is, again, WCW’s creative powers in a nutshell. It’d be like bringing out Paris Hilton today. The structure is Hogan whooping on Flair, then Ric Flair getting a few licks in, before Hogan turns the tide back in his favor. Then it becomes ridiculously over-booked out of no where. T gets knocked out, Sheri looks to interfere, Jimmy Hart stops her, she stomps him a bit, she goes back, Sting shows up to stop her, the masked man appears, clobbers Sting & Jimmy, then Sherri and Flair handcuff Mr. T to the ropes, and take turns beating on Hogan. I think this one is Hogan’s best match, easily. Hogan celebrates, the masked man returns and attempts to lay him out, only to be unmasked and reveal it’s Brother Bruti. Before Hogan an extract revenge, Kevin Sullivan and John Tenta, or the Avalanche if you will, appear and beat Hogan down. Before he showed up, Schivaone says “the building is rumbling! It’s like an avalanche!” Ahh, I see what you did there.

Hogan retains the strap with the Leg Drop at 19:25 | ****1/4

Why It’s On The Mountain: It’s Hulk Hogan’s best match, and one of Ric Flair’s most fun. This was of course during Hogan’s first run in WCW, and they were at least smart enough to know that the money was with Ric Flair. Of course, Hogan won the first, and Flair was suppose to win the 2nd, but Hogan decided that didn’t work for him, brother, so instead of getting back the title, he simply won by count out. So, when it came to Havoc time, they needed to put Flair’s career on the line to generate interest. The title, the cage, Flair’s career, all the gaga that actually worked, definitely earns it’s place on the mountain.



The Macho Man Randy Savage vs DDP – Las Vegas Death Match

DDP came out with his taped-up ribs look, which was always the look I chose in WCW/nWo Revenge. They start off trading momentum with not much more than punches, which helped set the feel that this is gonna be a fight. They eventually fight their way into the crowd, and get to the graveyard set up where they make good use of it. At one point Mach’ does the stanky-leg after getting hit with a hard shot, and the Dream about pisses himself with laughter. I always love it when Big Dust loses it on commentary. Elizabeth clocks the ref with a tray in order to keep the ref from counting out Macho, and then chokes out DDP with a chord until Kimberly comes down and drags her to the back by her hair. Mach’ proceeds to hit 2 elbows on DDP, who barely makes it by the 10 count. Page soon hits the Diamond Cutter, but both men are up by 9. A fake Sting shows up to hit page with a bat, which puts Page down for the 10 count. This was a very solid match, something you came to expect any time they locked up. It was hard fought, and you really got the sense they did not like each other. Old school shit, love it.

Macho Man answers the 10 count and wins at 18:07 | ****

Why It’s On The Mountain Arguably the best match from arguably the best feud of 1997. They had themselves a hell of a feud, and their chemistry was great. This match was awesome, as they went out there and just went for a good ol’ fashion, old school NWA fight.



Rey Mysterio vs Eddie Guerrero [C} – Mask vs Title

Holy shit, that first 60 seconds or so, wow, incredible. Afterwards, Eddie controls, pummeling Rey while trying to rip his mask off, before Rey turns the tides for a moment with the greatest DDT ever executed in pro-wrestling history, wow. However, Eddie got up too fast for my liking, because that should have damn near killed him. Eddie continues working over Rey, with Mysterio attempting a few comebacks, only to get stuffed and put back down. It’s how things go for the rest of the match, with Rey doing his best to survive. Eddie goes for a top-rope Razor’s Edge, only for Rey to turn it into a hurricarana pin. People have always said this is one of, if not the best match in WCW history. Yeah, that’s a massive over-statement. It’s a damn good match, but me personally, I don’t think it’s much better than the Yuji vs Ultimo. This match has a lot of great moves, but without much meaning behind them. They just keep happening, back to back, non-stop, and there isn’t too much drama near the ending. It’s a great match, don’t get it twisted, just not an all time great, in your boys opinion.

Rey Mysterio hits a hurricarana for the pin & the Crusierweight Title at 13:51 | ****

Why It’s On The Mountain: Because it’s one of the greatest matches in WCW’s history. Now, to be honest, I don’t think that. I think the match is a bit over-rated, but I know I have wonky tastes sometimes. Plus, that’s the beauty of this article series, it’s not about personal taste, it’s about census, for the most part. They went out there and tore the house down, and while I don’t think it’s as great as others do, many, many more think it’s absolutely fantastic. I also think this was the prime example of WCW in 1997, where the undercard featured an amazing, blow away, innovative match like this, and a terrible main event with the big names.

