Muhammad Hassan Recalls Young Tommaso Ciampa Playing His Lawyer 

Muhammad Hassan recently reminisced about a young Tommaso Ciampa playing an unexpected role during his controversial 2005 WWE feud with The Undertaker. Hassan famously brought out a “lawyer” to read a statement to The Deadman.

That lawyer was portrayed by Ciampa. He spoke about it in an interview with Fightful.

“No, I haven’t. My experience with him was limited. He was the babyface, good looking kid. I think that’s what my shock was. The picture you just showed, I remember him as our attorney, which he was obviously very young to be an attorney. He must have been like the Doogie Howser of attorneys, starting when he was 12. But that was my only experience with him and he did a great job out there. Then I see that picture of him and then these extremely talented wrestler now, it is just a completely different person. So I didn’t know him, other than the work he did with us. But I was caught off guard and I still am. That’s a huge progression for him, going from that clean cut, good looking, Italian guy to now he’s got the big beard and he’s a badass man in the ring, definitely.”