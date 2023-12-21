Mustafa Ali Officially Announced For PROGRESS Show In January

PROGRESS has officially announced that Mustafa Ali will make his debut for the company at their show in January. As previously announced, the WWE alumnus revealed today that he has booked a number of events on a “world tour” that includes GCW, Prestige Wrestling and more. PROGRESS Chapter 162 was listed among his dates on January 28th, and the UK promotion has made the news official.

You can see the full press release below:

FORMER WWE SUPERSTAR MUSTAFA ALI TO MAKE UK INDEPENDENT DEBUT APPEARANCE AT PROGRESS WRESTLING CHAPTER 162: THE LIGHT OF THE DRAGON

In an exciting announcement, PROGRESS Wrestling is thrilled to reveal that former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali will be competing at PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 162: The Light Of The Dragon on Sunday, 28th January 2024.

Mustafa Ali, renowned for his electrifying performances and dynamic wrestling style, has captivated fans worldwide throughout his career. His journey has taken him from the independent circuit to the grand stage of WWE, and now he is set to bring his unparalleled talent to the PROGRESS Wrestling ring.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 162 promises to be an unforgettable event for fans, as Mustafa Ali joins the roster for his FIRST UK independent match. With the best wrestlers in the UK and several imports currently on the PROGRESS Wrestling roster, his opponent is sure to raise eyebrows across the wrestling world once announced. The #MustafaAli2024 truly begins with PROGRESS Wrestling.

One of the defining moments in Mustafa Ali’s career came when he joined WWE’s 205 Live, the company’s cruiserweight division. His matches against the likes of Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander were nothing short of show-stealers, proving that the cruiserweights could deliver compelling and hard-hitting action.

However, it was on SmackDown Live that Mustafa Ali truly made waves. In December 2018, he made a surprise entrance as the replacement for an injured Kofi Kingston in a Gauntlet Match. Ali’s performance was exceptional, earning him widespread praise and a spot at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. This unexpected opportunity thrust him into the spotlight, and fans quickly embraced the idea of Ali as a top-tier competitor.

Co-owner of PROGRESS Wrestling, Lee McAteer said of the announcement “As soon as we heard the news of Mustafa Ali’s WWE release we knew we had to get him to PROGRESS Wrestling and to get him signed up for his first UK show back is so exciting for us. Trust us, the match we have planned for him is going to ensure fans coming to Chapter 162 on Sunday, January 28th are going to see Mustafa Ali at his athletic best. It will be a true “I was there moment.”

Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain, who worked with Mustafa Ali in WWE and is a part of PROGRESS Wrestling now said of the announcement “Ali is a fantastic in ring talent, wonderful talker and has a hell of a mind for the business. I think this is an incredible get for PROGRESS and can only help take us to the next level. I’m looking forward to him entering the ballroom to one of the best crowds in wrestling!”

Event Details:

Event: PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 162: The Light Of The Dragon

Date: Sunday, 28th January 2024

Location: Electric Ballroom, Camden, London

Time: 2PM DOOR / 3PM BELL

Fans can secure their tickets now to witness this historic event live. Tickets are available for purchase through the official PROGRESS Wrestling website, and additional information about the event can be found on social media channels using the hashtag #CHAPTER162.

Don’t miss the chance to witness Mustafa Ali’s return to the UK at PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 162: The Light Of The Dragon. It’s a night that promises excitement, surprises, and the world-class wrestling that PROGRESS Wrestling fans have come to expect.