Mustafa Ali Announces He & Wife Expecting Baby Girl

July 25, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife Uzma are expecting a baby girl in December. You can see a video of the gender reveal below.

The two already have two children together.

