Mustafa Ali Announces He & Wife Expecting Baby Girl
July 25, 2021 | Posted by
Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife Uzma are expecting a baby girl in December. You can see a video of the gender reveal below.
The two already have two children together.
baby girl on the way pic.twitter.com/ENMSAcVXju
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) July 25, 2021
