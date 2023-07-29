Mustafa Ali Says His NXT Great American Bash Gear Is Inspired By Captain America

Mustafa Ali is competing for the North American Championship at NXT Great American Bash, and he says he’ll be wearing Captain America-inspired ring gear. Ali spoke with WWE Deutschland for a new interview and revealed that his gear will be inspired by the iconic Marvel character, noting (per Wresting Inc), “I’m about to have the freshest drip on that show.”

Ali is taking on current champion Dominik Mysterio as well as Wes Lee at the show, which takes place on Sunday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.