Mustafa Ali on Why He’s Thankful for Match With Mansoor at WWE Crown Jewel

– As previously reported, Mustafa Ali vs. Mansoor is set for this week’s WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Late last week, Ali took exception to the match not getting promoted during the rundown for the card on last Friday’s edition of SmackDown. Earlier today, Ali noted via Twitter that he’s grateful their history-making match is the first time two Muslim wrestlers will have a singles match on a WWE pay-per-view event.

Mustafa Ali wrote, “Though I wish some of the circumstances were different, i’m still thankful that for the first time ever two Muslims will have a singles match on a WWE ppv. I’m thankful that for one night, @KSAMANNY and i get to be what we wanted to see growing up.” You can view Ali’s tweet below.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set for Thursday, October 21. The event will be held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.