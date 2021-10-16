Mustafa Ali Takes Exception to WWE Crown Jewel Match Not Being Promoted on SmackDown

– Mustafa Ali recently turned on Mansoor on WWE Raw, setting up a match between the two that’s slated to take place at WWE Crown Jewel next week. However, when running down the upcoming card on last night’s SmackDown, Mansoor vs. Ali was not mentioned. Mustafa Ali took note of this on Twitter last night.

He wrote, “just a reminder, this match is also taking place at #WWECrownJewel despite not being promoted at all at the end of #SmackdownonFS1” You can see that tweet below.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set for Thursday, October 21. The event will be held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.