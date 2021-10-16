wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Takes Exception to WWE Crown Jewel Match Not Being Promoted on SmackDown
– Mustafa Ali recently turned on Mansoor on WWE Raw, setting up a match between the two that’s slated to take place at WWE Crown Jewel next week. However, when running down the upcoming card on last night’s SmackDown, Mansoor vs. Ali was not mentioned. Mustafa Ali took note of this on Twitter last night.
He wrote, “just a reminder, this match is also taking place at #WWECrownJewel despite not being promoted at all at the end of #SmackdownonFS1” You can see that tweet below.
WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set for Thursday, October 21. The event will be held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
just a reminder, this match is also taking place at #WWECrownJewel despite not being promoted at all at the end of #SmackdownonFS1 https://t.co/gv7D5b6ViN
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Comments on Reports About How WWE Views Him
- Roman Reigns Says He Doesn’t Personally View AEW As Competition, Says They Have A Ceiling Due To Their Fanbase
- Bryan Danielson On Thinking The Rock Would Steal ‘Yes’ Chants, His Reaction To AEW Dynamite Match With Kenny Omega
- Backstage Rumor on Issues Bray Wyatt Was Dealing With Before His Release