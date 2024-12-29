Mustafa Ali Reflects on RETRIBUTION’s Failure: ‘Vince Lost Interest In It’

Mustafa Ali recently recalled the infamous RETRIBUTION storyline and why it ultimately failed. Ali was the leader of the group and he spoke with Chris Van Vliet on Insight about why the group failed to take off.

“Did I know it was going to fail? I know we had our work cut out for us,” Ali said (per Wrestling Inc). I know the names weren’t pleasant, the masks weren’t pleasant, and it was kind of even more frustrating because there were so many talented individuals underneath these things.”

He continued, “I had tried to save Retribution and Vince approved it at first but it just never made air. Retribution failed because there wasn’t a why, there was never a why, Vince lost interest in it, not my story to tell. There was a power struggle between people and Retribution was affected because of that.”