Mustafa Ali Slams Kofi Kingston for Not Acknowledging Him and Bringing Change to WWE

– Retribution leader Mustafa Ali released a new video clip ahead of the Royal Rumble tonight explaining his issues with Kofi Kingston, and why he can’t get over Kofi Kingston taking his place in a gauntlet match, which ultimately led to Kingston winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. You can view that clip below. Mustafa Ali stated the following:

“I realized there’s only one way to fix this. It’s for Kofi to experience what I experienced. It’s not that he replaced me, it’s what he did after. He became WWE champion, not once did he acknowledge me. Not once did he say that he took my spot and that he’s there because of me. And the worst thing about it, is Kofi as champion promised that he was going to change this place for the better. He’s gonna bring change to the WWE, and he didn’t. The only thing that he changed is adding zeros to his paycheck. He’s another corporate puppet, but I’m not. And I will right this wrong, and it starts by winning the Royal Rumble tonight. Kofi, I want you to think about something right now. I want you to think about all the pain and the agony I’ve caused you over the last few weeks, and I want you to realize I’ve done that without laying a finger on you. Now, imagine when I do. So sit back and relax, and enjoy watching the show tonight. Happy Royal Rumble.”