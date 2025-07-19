– During a recent interview with WrestleZone, former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali recalled his run in WWE on 205 Live, Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mustafa Ali on WWE 205 Live: “Nostalgia is a hell of a thing. But the thing is, I think when you actually look back at 205, you go, ‘man, this was some kick-ass wrestling.’ It’s the lack of crowd participation. A lot of the crowd would leave after SmackDown, but even recently I posted like a highlight clip of, Cedric [Alexander] and I, just like highlights of us on 205 and then our WrestleMania match, it was like a very… and the amount of nostalgia and the fans, like, bro, ‘this was peak wrestling.’ It’s kind of a thing. You don’t know what you have till it’s gone.”

On 205 Live being a launching pad for his career: “But that, that weekly episode, man, at the end of the day, 205 Live, it’s so much for so many people, myself included. It was really a launching pad for a lot of guys careers, you know, Cedric, Roderick strong, even made an appearance on 205 lives, Buddy (Matthews), Tony Nese and Ariya (Daivari) are doing well in AEW. Just so many guys were able to do — [Akira] Tozawa was still kicking it, at the end of the day, it was a huge launching pad and a huge opportunity for a lot of unsigned talent.”