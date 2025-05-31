– During a recent interview with BetIdeas.com, AEW star MVP discussed WWE’s Ruthless Aggression Era, and which stars of today he thinks would’ve thrived during that period. Below are some highlights:

MVP on the Ruthless Aggression Era: “Well, to be fair, a lot of today’s stars were children during that era. So you can say back then, because I’m reminded all the time by grown men with full beards that come up to me and tell me, ‘oh, I watched you as a kid, man.’ But, to answer your question, it was a different time in the ruthless aggression era, the wrestling business was different back then. You didn’t have what you have today, the inclusiveness and the human resources department and then the protection. And there were a lot of talent who were incredibly gifted that were driven out by the old school gatekeepers because they weren’t tough enough or they weren’t one of the boys! And I have to wonder, how many box office stars got run off in the old days? And there’s no way to tell. So I see a lot of talent today that wouldn’t have made it back then, just because of how the environment was.”

On it being an aggressive, rough era: “It was just very aggressive, very rough, and there was nobody protecting you. You had to hold your own. So I believe a guy like Will Ospreay, just because he’s so talented, likable and just very respectful, I think he’d be great. I think guys like Hangman Adam Page, I think he’d be a guy that would do well too. Thinking to younger guys who would have done well, Brody King. I think he’d be a guy that would hold his own in the locker room back then and be okay. It was just a very different time. You’ve heard the stories through the years of guys that quit. You make it to your dream. And then you find your dream isn’t what you thought it was, and they quit, you know? It was a different time. Now it’s not that way anymore, and it is more inclusive and protective and, and nobody’s getting run off anymore. So I’m very happy for that evolution of the business.

MVP on if there are any women’s stars he’d like to represent as a manager: “Wow, man. It’s funny because the women that I’m most impressed by don’t need my representation. Tony Storm doesn’t need me. Maybe somebody like Kris Statlander is somebody that I could represent. Or maybe Megan Bayne? I’m probably best suited for those that aren’t as comfortable on the mic. Most of the women at AEW that are really performing well, that are some of my favorites, don’t really need me. But a few that stand out, like I said, Kris Statlander. She’s impressive. Megan Bayne. Red Velvet from Ring Of Honor is somebody, her charisma, her persona, her presence. She’s so impressive. She’s somebody else that I think possibly could do well with me. There are a lot of very hungry, intelligent women in the AEW women’s division. That’s what is so good about it.

His thoughts on the WWE Hall of Fame: “My view on it is, my picture is on the wall at Ribera Steakhouse. I’m already in the Hall of Fame and I’m good with that. Listen, let’s be real. I don’t say this with any malice. I have no malice towards the WWE at all. You know, I had a great time there. There’s only one person that I ever had any problem with, that’s another conversation. I don’t have any animosity towards the company, but as far as the Hall of Fame goes, I mean, there’s no rhyme or reason for who’s in or who’s not in. Did they induct the Macho Man yet? I don’t believe Randy Savage was inducted yet. So Randy Savage isn’t, but you can go down the list of who’s who that are. You’d be saying, why are they in, you know?

“I think it’s a wonderful celebration. I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to give people their flowers and then to honor them and to allow them an opportunity to be really respected and praised by the fans and for their family. I think it’s a great thing. But in terms of, you know, who should be in and who shouldn’t be in, it’s just a feel-good thing. There’s no real criteria to be in it. In some cases, if they wanna buy your library, that’s part of the deal. They’ll buy your library and dump you in a non-existent hall of fame. I think there’s no brick and mortar Hall of Fame. It’s just an idea of a Hall of Fame. I would have a different opinion of if there was actually a brick and mortar building, with Hall of Fame inductees listed in it. Then I might have a different opinion, but now it’s just a psychological Hall of Fame, if you will. Like I said, if Macho Mayor Randy Savage isn’t in the Hall of Fame, then does anybody deserve to be in it?”