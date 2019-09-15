wrestling / News
MVP Wins World Class Revolution Title At Impact Victory Road
September 14, 2019 | Posted by
MVP defeated Chavo Guerrero to win the World Class Revolution Title at Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road tonight.
Both men leaving it all in the ring with the @WorldClassRev Title on the line!
30-DAY FREE TRIAL: https://t.co/9F0lXlvfyu #VictoryRoad @mexwarrior @The305MVP @IMPACTPlusApp pic.twitter.com/fsNVaZDiOj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2019
Ballin at #VictoryRoad! 🏀
30-DAY FREE TRIAL: https://t.co/9F0lXlvfyu @The305MVP @IMPACTPlusApp pic.twitter.com/75sPylY63a
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2019
We told you anything can happen on @IMPACTPlusApp! @The305MVP is the new @WorldClassRev Champion!
30-DAY FREE TRIAL: https://t.co/9F0lXlvfyu #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/lkBheOxLTN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2019
