Naomi Says She’s No Longer With WWE

Naomi appears to have confirmed that she’s exited WWE in a social media post promoting her appearance at WrestleCon over WrestleMania weekend. Trinity Fatu posted to her Instagram account to hype her appearance at the convention, as you can see below.

In the comments of the post, a user asked her, “Girl….are you even still in WWE” to which she replied, “no [friend].”

Fatu has not been seen on WWE TV since she and Mercedes Mone, the former Sasha Banks, walked out of Raw in May of last year due to issues with the creative direction of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and the women’s tag team division. WWE has not confirmed her status, and she is still listed on the WWE.com roster page under “Current Superstars.”