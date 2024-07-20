wrestling / News
Naomichi Marufuji Announced As Special Guest at WWE Summerslam
July 20, 2024
Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that Naomichi Marufuji will be a special guest at this year’s WWE Summerslam in Cleveland. That event happens on August 3. Marufuji previously wrestled AJ Styles at NOAH Destination 2024, which Styles won.
／
📺【出演情報】#ABEMA『サマースラム2024(WWE)』丸藤正道選手のゲスト出演決定🔥
＼
『#サマースラム 2024』
日時：8月4日(日) 朝8:00開始
配信：ABEMA PPV(ペーパービュー)完全生中継！
"WWEがお届けする真夏の大一番"ビッグマッチ中継に丸藤選手が登場！#noah_ghc #WWE
🔻PPVのご購入は🔻 pic.twitter.com/ZgAP6BJGNF
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) July 20, 2024
