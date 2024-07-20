wrestling / News

Naomichi Marufuji Announced As Special Guest at WWE Summerslam

July 20, 2024
AJ Styles Naomichi Marufuji Pro Wrestling NOAH Destination Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that Naomichi Marufuji will be a special guest at this year’s WWE Summerslam in Cleveland. That event happens on August 3. Marufuji previously wrestled AJ Styles at NOAH Destination 2024, which Styles won.

Naomichi Marufuji

