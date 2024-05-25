Natalya Says She’s Currently Doing The Best Work of Her Career

During a recent appearance on The Bump (via Fightful), Natalya spoke about her match with Lola Vice on a recent episode of NXT and said that she thinks she’s doing the best work of her career. The two fought in an NXT Underground match, which Vice won.

Natalya said: “I said recently in an interview, I feel like right now, I’m doing the best work of my career, and that Underground match was what I was talking about. For me, it just felt like a game-changing match where it was a way for me to remind everybody of, as selfless as I am in helping others, I still want so much more, and I think that’s cool. I think every single woman and man in WWE needs so strive for more. Getting that opportunity at NXT and having that match with Lola was a dream come true because I was able to show hey, this MMA world isn’t really my world, but I’m gonna dive into it. It is more Lola’s world because that’s where she started, before she came to WWE. I not only gave her a run for her money, but I mean, if she didn’t have Shayna [Baszler] get involved, I would have beaten her.“