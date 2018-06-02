Quantcast

 

WWE News: Natalya Joins Move For Minds, Xavier Woods Appears In IGN Video, New Camp WWE Clip

June 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Natalya has joined up with Maria Shriver’s Move For Minds campaign, as noted on Twitter by Stephanie McMahon:

– Xavier Woods appeared in a video to officiate a feud between IGN and Kinda Funny:

– WWE has released a new clip from the season finale of Camp WWE, which airs Monday.

