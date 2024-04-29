Natalya Remembers Her Time In The ‘Dungeon’, Hypes NXT Underground Match

In a post on Twitter, Natalya spoke about learning to become a wrestler in the infamous Hart Family Dungeon, as she prepares for her NXT Underground match on Tuesday. She will face Lola Vice. Natalya will have Karmen Petrovic in her corner while Vice has Shayna Baszler.

She wrote: “This is the original Dungeon at the Hart House, where I learned to wrestle. Established in 1953, some of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world learned here under my grandfather. The Dungeon, located in a small room in the basement had wooden walls and an amateur wrestling mat. If you got thrown too hard, your head or feet would go through the ceiling. For those who trained there, you learned if you could survive The Dungeon, you could survive anything. I’ve never felt more ready. #NXTUnderground @WWENXT.”