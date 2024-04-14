Natalya On WWE Working With GCW For Bloodsport, Would Love To Compete There

WWE had some of its talent appear at Bloodsport X, and Natalya says she’d love to get in the ring there. Shayna Baszler and Charlie Dempsey both competed at the event and Nattie spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp over WrestleMania weekend about the matter. You can see highlights below:

On attending Bloodsport X: “Yeah. I just love that we can all celebrate wrestling this weekend. For me, this is the biggest WrestleMania in WWE history. It’s amazing. But when we have WrestleMania, we all come together and celebrate as a family, as a community. I saw so many cool people backstage there. Yeah. It’s so cool because Nick really supports the wrestling community and that is such a cool thing to see. That’s how our business has evolved so much. I felt so excited to see Nick [Khan] there supporting Shayna and Josh Barnett. I actually trained with Shayna and Josh Barnett before Shayna ever even came to WWE. I trained with Josh Barnett many years ago and he’s such a great coach. But it was exciting to be there celebrating wrestling. That’s what we’re doing this weekend. To me, I love all wrestling. I watch everything and I think it’s important to support our friends and this community, but also lift each other up because this weekend we’re eating. We’re eating good.”

On the possibility of competing at a Bloodsport event: “I think after having trained with Josh. Josh has helped me so much, especially with my submission game and especially after training in the Dungeon with my family in Calgary and the Dungeon that TJ and I have now. I would love to do something like Bloodsport. I think it was cool. It was such a great environment. The fans that were at that show made the show so much fun and I would love to do something like that. I think it’s so cool that WWE is doing more stuff like that. I think when we saw Jordynne Grace in the women’s Rumble, it’s like, ‘This is amazing.’ This is a sign of how the industry is changing. Even yesterday I was able to go and visit Aja Kong at Stardom and I was able to see Kyoko Inoue. Aja and I teamed up before I ever came to WWE. I did a tour with Aja and Kyoko Inoue and for people to see them and to see the women at Stardom and celebrate what these women do, they put their hearts on the line. It made me so proud to be able to support them.”