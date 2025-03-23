wrestling / News
NBA Player Cade Cunningham Would Consider Wrestling
Landon Buford recently asked Detroit Pistons player Cade Cunningham if he had any interest in taking part in wrestling. Cunningham noted that it was possible and pointed out WWE specifically.
He said: “Yeah, it is possible for sure. I think WWE is fire. I grew up loving WWE… I would be down to do it for sure.”
