Netflix Reportedly Not Doing Another Season of OVW Series Wrestlers

Fightful Select reports that there will not be another season of OVW-based reality show Wrestlers, as Netflix is not producing another season. Netflix held the right of first refusal for OVW programs after the show aired. Eventually, that window passed and the show wasn’t renewed.

There were ideas pitched between Netflix and OCW, including a live event on Netflix. At the time, NEtflix discussed it to test their ability to stream live events. This was during the time in which they were trying live programs with a Chris Rock special and a Love is Blind special.