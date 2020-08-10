wrestling / News

New AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament Match Set For Tonight, Brackets Revealed

August 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament Ivelisse Diamante Dasha Gonzalez Rachael Ellering

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of the Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament on Youtube. Ivelisse & Diamante will take on Dasha Gonzalez and Rachael Ellering. The winners of that match will face the Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes & Allie) in the semifinals. Another match will decide who face Tay Conti & Anna Jay. The company has also revealed the brackets, which you can see below.

