wrestling / News

New AEW Women’s World Title Belt Revealed on Dynamite

May 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Women's World Title Hikaru Shida DYnamite

AEW has a new look to their Women’s World Championship, and Hikaru Shida was presented with the new title on Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Shida, who has been champion for over a year, presented with a new title belt that is a bit larger than the original while containing only two sideplates and not three. You can see the new title belt below.

Shida will defend the championship against Britt Baker at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday. Baker interrupted to cut a promo on Shida, as you can see below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading