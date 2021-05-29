wrestling / News
New AEW Women’s World Title Belt Revealed on Dynamite
AEW has a new look to their Women’s World Championship, and Hikaru Shida was presented with the new title on Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Shida, who has been champion for over a year, presented with a new title belt that is a bit larger than the original while containing only two sideplates and not three. You can see the new title belt below.
Shida will defend the championship against Britt Baker at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday. Baker interrupted to cut a promo on Shida, as you can see below.
👀 New Women's World Championship Belt! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Laju9uGqmY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2021
Thank you @TonyKhan for new women's championship belt 🔥🔥🔥@AEW @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/CmUAf4tFlR
— Kaydrian Esau (@KaydrianWebb) May 29, 2021
Are we ushering in the Era of D👇M👇D👇?@RealBrittBaker faces @shidahikaru for the #AEW Women's World Championship this SUNDAY LIVE on PPV at #AEWDoN! pic.twitter.com/cuGVAhzu5j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2021
